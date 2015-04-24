Mayweather v Pacquiao preview

BBC Sport looks ahead to the 'Fight of the Century' between Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao on 2 May at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

American Mayweather, 38, and Filipino Pacquiao, 36, are considered two of the best fighters of their generation and the bout, which has been in the pipeline for five years, is set to generate £162m ($250m).

Mayweather has won all 47 of his fights, 26 by knockout, while Pacquiao has a record of 57 wins, five losses and two draws.

The fight sold out within minutes and tickets immediately appeared on websites for as much as £94,000 ($141,000).