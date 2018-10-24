George Foreman tells BBC Sport's Alex South how, on 5 November 1994, he came out of retirement to become world heavyweight boxing champion, aged 45.

Twenty years earlier, Foreman says he went "from pride to pity" when he lost his world title to Muhammad Ali in the famous Rumble in the Jungle, retiring soon after to become a preacher.

But when Foreman's youth centre ran into financial difficulties he launched a sensational comeback and worked his way back to send southpaw Michael Moorer to the Las Vegas canvas and reclaim his title.