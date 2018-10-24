The story of The Rumble in the Jungle

BBC Sport looks back at The Rumble in the Jungle, 40 years on from the legendary fight between Muhammad Ali and George Foreman in Africa.

Promoter Don King having secured $5m for each fighter, Foreman was considered the big favourite, while Ali, then 32, was thought by many to be past his best.

The fight that followed altered the perceptions and careers of both men.

Listen to a BBC Radio 5 live Boxing special: Rumble in the Jungle Thursday 30 October, 1930-2030 GMT,

Featuring big fight analysis 40 years on from British greats Carl Froch, David Haye and Ricky Hatton and text commentary on the BBC sport website.