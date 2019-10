Former boxer Jamie Moore tells BBC Sport about the night he was shot and how he thought he was going to die.

In August, the British former European light-middleweight champion was the innocent victim of a shooting in the Spanish resort town of Marbella, from which he still has a bullet in his hip.

Middleweight Matthew Macklin, who was trained by 35-year-old Moore, was in line for a world title eliminator, but the fight was cancelled and Macklin has since teamed up with another coach.

