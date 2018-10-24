Britain's Amir Khan says he should "take the blame" for his split with trainer Freddie Roach but feels Roach could have helped him more, as he teams up with American Virgil Hunter.

Having lost his last two bouts, the 25-year-old says he and Hunter will go "back to the drawing board" believing the 2011 trainer of the year will "bring the best out of me".

In his first fight since announcing the split with Roach last month, the Bolton fighter will face the unbeaten Carlos Molina in Los Angeles on 15 December.