Azerbaijan's number two seed Magomed Abdulhamidov is awarded a bantamweight last 16 fight despite hitting the canvas six times in the last round, a decision that has been overturned.

The world number two was leading 12-5 going into the final round and the exhausted fighter opted to waste time by continually going to ground, prompting boos from a packed ExCeL Arena.

The third round was awarded 12-10 to the Japanese fighter but the margin was not enough to overturn his opponent's lead.

However, Japan have won their appeal and Shimizu has been declared the winner and goes forward to the quarter-finals.

