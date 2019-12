Former British heavyweight champion Michael Bentt says that Dereck Chisora and David Haye will feel "ashamed" and "embarrassed" following their brawl in Munich on Saturday.

Bentt was himself involved in a public fight with opponent Herbie Hide on the streets of London in 1994.

He tells BBC Sport's Jimmy Smallwood that, among all the ego and machismo of professional boxing, fighters can have fragile personalities.