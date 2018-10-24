Dr Thomas Putz, president of the Federation of German Professional Boxers, has called for Dereck Chisora to receive a lifelong ban from the sport and vows the Briton will be forbidden from boxing in Germany again.

Putz believes Chisora is "absolutely crazy" and that David Haye was acting in self-defence during their brawl at a news conference in Munich following Chisora's loss to WBC heavyweight champion Vitali Klitschko, stating he would have "absolutely no problem" with Haye returning to the ring in Germany.