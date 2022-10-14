Watch: The game changers of Indian lawn bowls

In cricket-crazy India, the sport of lawn bowls had been under the radar - until four women came together to win gold at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

And they did it while fighting for the sport's national future. In the build-up to the Games in Birmingham, team manager Anju Luthra said there was "a gut feeling" that if they failed to win a medal, "then this game will definitely be demolished in India".

Pinki Singh, Lovely Choubey, Nayanmoni Saikia and Rupa Rani Tirkey share their stories of breaking through to win the title.

