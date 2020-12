Day 19 of BBC Sport's advent calendar features a sporting moment that was so "ridiculous" it caught the imagination of the nation and went viral across social media.

England's Nick Brett wowed the crowd at the World Indoor Bowls Championships with a spectacular inch-perfect shot in the open pairs final.

