World indoor bowls champion Stewart Anderson reflects on his career as prepares to defend his title in Great Yarmouth this week.

Anderson beat fellow Scot Paul Foster 10-10, 10-9 last year to lift the men's singles trophy for the first time.

The 28-year-old says becoming a double world champion would mean the world to him, but he acknowledges the sport often has first-round upsets.

