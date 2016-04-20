ThisIsMe: Deliciously Ella

BodyPositive caught up with Ella Woodward, aka Deliciously Ella to find out why she is the queen of clean eating.

Chronic illness prompted Ella to overhaul her whole diet as she was a self-confessed sugar monster, as her diet consisted mainly of sugary processed foods.

She was diagnosed with Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (PoTS) which affects the central nervous system and found that clean eating helped her health. She is now in remission. This is her story.

Before changing your diet you should consult a nutritionist or your GP.