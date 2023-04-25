NBA Play-offs: Jimmy Butler breaks LeBron James' Miami Heat record in win against Milwaukee Bucks
Watch Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler dominate late to help secure a 119-114 play-off win against top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks, scoring a franchise-record 56 points.
It breaks LeBron James' previous mark of 49 points, and tied for the fourth-most points scored in a play-off game in NBA history.
