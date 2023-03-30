NBA: Watch best plays from Joel Embiid, Luka Doncic & Kyrie Irving as 76ers beat Dallas
Watch the best plays from Joel Embiid, Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving as the Philadelphia 76ers dented Dallas Mavericks' hopes of reaching the NBA play-offs with a 116-108 victory on Wednesday.
