Austin Reaves scores 35 points as the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Orlando Magic in the NBA to boost their hope of reaching the play-offs.

You can watch Golden State Warriors v Dallas Mavericks in the NBA on Wednesday, 22 March at 23:30 GMT, on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.

Available to UK users only.