NBA: Mac McClung stuns crowd with perfect slam dunks at All-Star Weekend
Watch as Philadelphia 76ers' Mac McClung, who has only played in two NBA games, steals the show with some spectacular slam dunks at the NBA All-Star Weekend.
He beat New Orleans Pelicans' Trey Murphy III in the Slam Dunk Contest final, ending with an incredible 540-degree dunk.
