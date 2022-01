Watch the moment Brooklyn Nets assistant coach David Vanterpool reached out and tipped a pass away from the Washington Wizards during Wednesday's 119-118 win.

Vanterpool was fined $10,000 (around £7,350), with the Netshanded a further $25,000 (£16,400) penalty, for the incident, which was missed by the officials.

