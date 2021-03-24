Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone gives an emotional message in the aftermath of the mass shooting in Boulder, Colorado on Monday in which 10 people were killed.

"Our thoughts and prayers are never enough," said Malone. "I think about Eric Talley [a victim of the shooting] and his seven kids, and I'm just heartbroken for them and for everybody else."

"Hopefully we as a country, we as a state, can find a way to be better."