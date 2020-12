Day 21 of BBC Sport's advent calendar highlights the best from LeBron James as he posts a triple double - scoring 28 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists - helping the Los Angeles Lakers end a decade-long wait for their 17th NBA title.

