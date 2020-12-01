'How do we get out of this?' - Belfast Star coach Fulton calls for more guidance

Belfast Star head coach Adrian Fulton says basketball in Northern Ireland needs more guidance on how to recover from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 2020-21 Super League, which was scheduled to start in October, was cancelled after only individual indoor training was permitted until at least the new year under Covid-19 restrictions.

"There doesn't seem to be any clear guidance or pathway as to how we get out of this. In every other country in Europe the high-level leagues have restarted again," said Fulton.

