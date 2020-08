Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic hits an overtime buzzer-beater against the Los Angeles Clippers to win the game 135-133 and level the series at 2-2.

The 21-year-old also became the youngest player in NBA play-off history to make a 40-point triple-double, scoring 43 points, 17 rebounds and 13 assists.

