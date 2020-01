Watch Zion Williamson score 17 straight fourth-quarter points in his long-awaited NBA debut as the New Orleans Pelicans are beaten 121-117 by San Antonio Spurs.

The 19-year-old, who was the number one pick in last year's draft, has missed 40 games already this season with a knee injury.

