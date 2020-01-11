Ulster University ready for Trinity test - Scarbrough

Kollyns Scarbrough says it's exciting to see women's basketball grow in Ireland ahead of Ulster University's National Cup semi-final against Trinity Meteors.

The forward is part of the Ulster University team that take on the Dublin side in the Women's Division One National Cup semi-final in Cork on Sunday. Meteors are the only team to beat Ulster University in the league this season.

The Ulster side lost out on in the final of the competition last year, but head coach Patrick O'Neill believes that experience will help combat nerves this time around.