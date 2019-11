Belfast Star remain joint top of the Super League and unbeaten at home with a 91-71 over struggling Abbey Seals Dublin Lions.

The home side looked very comfortable early on but didn’t make things easy for themselves in the second half with the Dublin side closing the gap to single digits at one stage.

A stand out performance from American Ben Marello and some big scores from Aidan Quinn and Keelan Cairns insured that Coach Adrian Fulton’s side ran out winners in the end.