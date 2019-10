CJ Fulton scored a game-topping 25 points to drag Belfast Star to a hard fought home win against Galway side Moycullen.

The home team lost professional player and talisman Delaney Blaylock early on in the game through injury.

Moycullen showed great resilience to stay within touching distance, even going ahead at one point through Grant Olsson, but the Belfast men held on to win 76-68.