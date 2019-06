Former Duke University forward Zion Williamson is drafted at the number one spot in the 2019 NBA Draft joining the New Orleans Pelicans ahead of next season.

Ja Morant, from Murray State University, joins the Memphis Grizzlies after being picked at the number two spot with another former Duke player, RJ Barrett, joining the New York Knicks after being drafted third.

