Raptors secure historic first NBA Championship

Watch highlights as the Toronto Raptors run out 114-110 winners in game six of the NBA Finals series against the Golden State Warriors, beating them 4-2 in the best of seven series and securing their first ever NBA Championship.

Kyle Lowry and Kawhi Leonard both scored over 20 points for the Raptors along with Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam. Whilst Warriors' injury list grows even bigger as Klay Thompson tears his anterior cruciate ligament.

READ MORE: Drake, Beyonce & the Claw: How Toronto won first NBA title

