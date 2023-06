Watch as West Ham United's London Stadium gets ready for this weekend's St Louis Cardinals v Chicago Cubs games in the 2023 MLB London Series.

READ MORE: 'It really has a wow factor' - MLB's UK return

Watch St. Louis Cardinals v Chicago Cubs LIVE on BBC iPlayer & the BBC Sport app & website from 17:45 BST on Saturday & 14:45 BST Sunday - also available via the Red Button on Sunday.