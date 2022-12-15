Badminton player Pusarla Venkata (PV) Sindhu has set new standards in the sport for Indian women.

In 2022, she won the women's singles title at the Commonwealth Games, beating Canada's Michelle Li in the final. She also took home a silver medal in the mixed team event.

Sindhu is the first Indian woman to win two individual medals at the Olympic Games - silver in Rio was followed by a bronze medal in Tokyo. Between those events, she became the first Indian player to win a World Championship gold.

Sindhu started playing badminton while her parents were playing on nearby volleyball courts. She puts her success down to making sacrifices in her life and says it's not just months of hard work that have put her in this position, but years of it.

