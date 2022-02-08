Badminton player PV Sindhu made history by becoming the first Indian woman to win two Olympic medals.

The 26-year old, who followed her silver medal from Rio with a bronze in Tokyo, says the huge support she receives from all over India makes her very proud.

She took up badminton at the age of eight, taking to the court next to the volleyball courts where her parents were both successful players.

This video is part of the third edition of BBC's India Sportswoman of The Year. Head here to find out more about the nominees and vote for your favourite.