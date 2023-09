Watch Jamaica's Shericka Jackson beat Sha'Carri Richardson and Elaine Thompson-Herah to win the Diamond League women's 100m title in 10.70 seconds, with Great Britain's Dina Asher-Smith and Imani-Lara Lansiquot in seventh and eighth respectively.

WATCH: Diamond League finals - Richardson, Lyles & GB's Muir in action

Available to UK users only.