World Athletics Championships: Michael Johnson questions Ingebrigtsen's virus 'narrative'
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
BBC Sport's Michael Johnson questions Jakob Ingebrigtsen's attempt to "push a narrative" that his 1500m final defeat by Britain's Josh Kerr was due to a virus, after the Norwegian said winning the 5,000 did not feel "very special".
WATCH: Ingebrigtsen wins gold in 5,000m thriller
Follow the World Athletics Championships across BBC Sport and BBC iPlayer.
Available to UK users only