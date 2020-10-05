Kenya's Daniel Mateiko wins the Antrim Coast Half Marathon in the fastest time in the world this year as Ethiopia's Mestawut Fikir takes the women's honours.

Mateiko, 25, clocked 58 minutes and 36 seconds as he finished two seconds ahead of Ethiopia's Jemal Yimer, who was aiming for a third straight win.

Fikir took over six minutes off her previous personal best as she ran 66:44 to come in 54 seconds clear of Kenya's Evaline Chirchir.