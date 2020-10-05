World Athletics Championships 2023: Matthew Hudson-Smith finishes second as Antonio Watson wins gold
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
Watch Jamaica's Antonio Watson finish strong to win gold in the men's 400 metres at the World Athletics Championships, with Great Britain's Matthew Hudson-Smith finishing second.
FOLLOW LIVE: World Athletics Championships: Live text & clips
Follow the World Athletics Championships across BBC Sport & BBC iPlayer.
Available to UK users only.