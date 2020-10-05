World Athletics Championships 2023: Great Britain's Bianca Williams celebrates new personal best
Great Britain's Bianca Williams says she is "over the moon" to run 22.45 seconds, her first personal best since 2014 and below the 200m women's qualifying standard for the 2024 Olympics Games.
