Diamond League: 'Superhuman' Faith Kipyegon breaks 5,000m world record
Watch as Kenya's Faith Kipyegon breaks the women's 5,000m world record with an "unbelievable" time of 14 minutes 5.20 seconds at the Diamond League meeting in Paris - just a week after breaking the 1500m world record.
You can watch coverage of every Diamond League meeting this season on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer & and the BBC Sport website & app.
Available to UK users only.