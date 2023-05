Watch as Cambodia's Bou Samnang digs deep to finish the women's 5,000m nearly six minutes after the winner in torrential rain at the Southeast Asian Games in Phnom Penh.

Vietnam's Nguyen Thi Oanh had won Monday's race in a time of 17 minutes 00.28 seconds, when the rain began to intensify, and it was bouncing off the track by the time the Cambodian crossed the line in 22:54.22 - winning applause from the crowd.