Morocco's Mohamed Oumaarir clinches victory in the Belfast Marathon men's race while Shewaye Woldemeskel of Ethiopia triumphs in the women's event.

Oumaarir crossed the finishing line in two hours 22 minutes 54 seconds and he was followed in by Welshman Adam Bowden in 2:23:26.

Race favourite and 2017 winner Bernard Rotich clocked 2:26:03 in third spot.

Woldemeskel eased to women's victory in 2:37:20, four minutes clear of local runner Gladys Ganiel, with another Ethiopian Gadise Negasa third in 2:44:24..