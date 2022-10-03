Radio 1's Adele Roberts has a world record in her sights after being given the all clear from bowel cancer. She will attempt to complete the London Marathon in under four hours - and so become the fastest woman with an ileostomy.

READ MORE:Adele Roberts targets a world record following 'second chance' after cancer

Watch the London marathon live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app from 08:30 with coverage of the finish line on digital services until 18:00.