European Indoor Championships: Nafissatou Thiam and Adrianna Sulek set two pentathlon world records
Watch as Adrianna Sulek sets a new pentathlon world record with a brilliant 800m run only to see Nafissatou Thiam break it and win gold when she crosses the line six seconds later at the European Indoor Championships.
