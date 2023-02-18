Reece Prescod claims men's 60m British title at the UK Indoor Athletics Championships, Birmingham
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
Watch as Reece Prescod beats reigning champion Adam Thomas, to take the men's 60m British title at the UK Indoor Athletics Championships, Birmingham.
FOLLOW LIVE: UK Athletics Indoor Championships 2023
Coverage of day two at the UK Athletics indoor championships will be live on BBC iPlayer & Red Button at 11:20 GMT on Sunday morning.
Available to UK users only.