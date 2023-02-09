Great Britain runner Ed Bird says his first call-up to the World Athletics Cross Country Championships is a chance to "prove himself" against the best.

The 18-year-old is currently leading the British Athletics Cross Challenge under-20s series with just one race to go.

"I have been hoping for a call-up for a long time," Bird told BBC South Today.

"It is going to be difficult going up against the world's best but running is what drives and motivates me."

Bird, from Poole in Dorset, has won a number of age-category running titles despite only taking up the sport in 2016.

In 2022, he won a bronze medal at the European Athletics under-18s Championships and finished inside the top 10 at the European Cross Country under-20s Championships in Italy.