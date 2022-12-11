Griggs loses European gold after late stumble

Nick Griggs sees individual victory snatched from him in the closing metres of the junior men's race at the European Cross Country Championships as he has to settle for the silver medal.

The Tyrone teenager looked certain to clinch gold for Ireland as he took the lead on the final lap in Turin.

But he stumbled with around 50 metres left and as he tried to regroup, was run down by Britain's Will Barnicoat.

Griggs' team-mate Dean Casey was third as Ireland won team silver behind GB.