Yimer sets UK all comers mark in Northern Ireland

Jemal Yimer repeated his 2021 men's win at the Antrim Coast Half Marathon as he broke the UK all-comers record.

The 25-year-old Ethiopian's winning time of 59 minutes and three seconds was seven seconds inside Geoffrey Kamworor's UK all-comers record set in Cardiff in 2016.

Yimer's time also bettered Sir Mo Farah's Irish all comers record of 60 minutes and 27 set in the inaugural Antrim Coast event in 2020.

The Ethiopian, 25, finished a minute and 56 seconds ahead of Kenya's Alfred Ngeno.