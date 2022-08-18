European Championships: Dina Asher-Smith reveals 'girl stuff' as cause of 100m cramp
Speaking at the the European Championships in Munich, Great Britain's Dina Asher-Smith says "girl stuff" was the cause of her cramp in the women's 100m on Tuesday and highlights the impact of periods on female athletes' performance, calling for more funding to help.
