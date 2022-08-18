European Championships: Sprinter Azu targeting 2024 Olympic spot
Welsh sprinter Jeremiah Azu says he's targeting a Team GB spot at the 2024 Paris Olympics after winning a bronze at the European Championships in Munich on Tuesday.
Azu clocked a personal best time of 10.13 seconds to win his first senior international championship medal - two weeks after finishing 5th in the Commonwealth Games 100m final.
He says he's happy with his 2022 season - he also won the UK 100m title - but wants global success to follow at next year's World Championships in Budapest before the Paris Olympics in 2024.
