Shock men's 100m UK champion Jeremiah Azu tells BBC Sport Wales he wants to go on to become one of the world's top sprinters.

The 21-year-old Welshman ran a wind-assisted 9.90 at the UK Athletics Championships to become Wales' first men's 100m UK champion in more than 50 years. The wind strength stopped it from being recognised as an official Welsh record.

Azu will be part of Great Britain's men's 4x100m relay team at the upcoming World Championships, before he races for Wales at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.