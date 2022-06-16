Jake Wightman finished third in the Dream Mile race at the Oslo Diamond League on Thursday to break the 40-year-old Scottish mile record.

His time of three minutes 50.30 seconds beat Graham Williamson's record by 0.34 secs, while compatriot Neil Gourley came fourth in a new personal best of 3:52.91.

Norway's Jakob Ingebrigtsen stormed to victory, running 3:46.46 to narrowly miss out on breaking Steve Cram's European record of 3:46, while Oliver Hoare set an Australian record in second.

Watch full coverage of the Oslo Diamond League on BBC iPlayer.

Available to UK users only.