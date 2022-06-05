Diamond League: Karsten Warholm injured in his first 400m hurdles race of season in Rabat
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
Norwegian Olympic & world 400m hurdles champion Karsten Warholm is injured in his first race of the season at the Rabat Diamond League meeting just six weeks before World Athletics Championships.
WATCH MORE: Thompson-Herah wins 100m in Rabat in 10.83
Available to UK users only.
You can watch all the Diamond League meetings on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.