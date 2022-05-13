Diamond League: Lyles beats Olympic champion De Grasse in men's 200m
Watch as USA's Noah Lyles beats Olympic champion beats reigning Olympic gold medallist Andre De Grasse with a time of 19.72 seconds breaking the meeting record in the men's 200m at the Diamond League in Doha.
